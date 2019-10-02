South Korea braces for typhoon as Mitag batters Jeju

More than 250 flights to and from the island have been canceled. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, a wind shear alert has been in effect at Jeju Airport.
|(Yonhap)
Eight houses have partially collapsed in the southeastern area of the island, and 25 people have been rescued from them. Three people have been treated for minor injuries.
Meanwhile, hundreds of houses experienced power outages early in the morning, and some schools were closed for the day.
Mitag was heading northeast toward South Jeolla Province at a speed of 24 kilometers per hour through the seas some 230 kilometers southeast of Shanghai around 9 a.m. Mitag is expected to hit the inland area of the peninsula around midnight.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)