S. Korea reports another suspected case of African swine fever

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Another suspected case of African swine fever was reported Tuesday in the border town of Paju, where South Korea's first outbreak of the deadly animal disease had been confirmed, the agricultural ministry said.The suspected case was reported from a pig farm in the city located just south of the inter-Korean border. If confirmed, it will mark the 10th African swine fever case in the country.The first-ever outbreak of the viral disease in South Korea was confirmed at a farm in Paju on Sept. 17, prompting suspicions that the virus may have traveled from North Korea, which had reported its first confirmed case at a farm near the inter-Korean border in May.However, studies have so far revealed no traces of origin for the disease.The disease does not affect humans, but is deadly to pigs with no cure or vaccine currently available.South Korea has destroyed more than 90,000 animals so far to prevent further spread of the disease. No additional case has been confirmed since Friday when the country reported its ninth confirmed case. (Yonhap)