S. Korea reports another suspected case of African swine fever

The suspected case was reported from a pig farm in the city located just south of the inter-Korean border. If confirmed, it will mark the 10th African swine fever case in the country.
|(Yonhap)
However, studies have so far revealed no traces of origin for the disease.
The disease does not affect humans, but is deadly to pigs with no cure or vaccine currently available.
South Korea has destroyed more than 90,000 animals so far to prevent further spread of the disease. No additional case has been confirmed since Friday when the country reported its ninth confirmed case. (Yonhap)