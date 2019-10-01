North Korea, US to hold working-level talks on Saturday

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un pose before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on Feb 27. (AFP)

North Korea on Tuesday issued a statement in Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s name, announcing plans to resume working-level negotiations with the US.The US and North Korea agreed to get together for a preparatory meeting Oct. 4, ahead of working-level talks the following day, according to the statement.“Our representatives are ready to engage in North Korea-US working level talks,” Choe said in the statement.“I hope that positive improvements in North Korea-US relations will be accelerated through this working-level talks.”Working-level talks between the two sides had been expected to resume sometime in July, after US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un met at the border village of Panmunjom on June 30.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)