Smilegate Investment hosts bio seminar

Attended by major pharma and bio companies in Korea as well as prominent faculty members from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the seminar featured lectures and discussion panels that sought to share new insights into the bio sector.
In addition, Korean biotech firm Macrogen and US firm Valted Seq. Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of the event. Through the agreement, they expect to establish a bio venture between Korean and US firms to find solutions for degenerative brain diseases, Smilegate said.
|Yang Gap-seok (left), CEO of Macrogen, and Valina Dawson, CEO of Valted Seq. Inc. and a professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on precise genetic analyses, in Seoul on Monday. (Smilegate Investment)
Smilegate Investments, a venture capital firm established in 1999, has been carrying out strategic investments to foster the local bio and pharma industries.
According to the firm, starting with the bio seminar held Monday, it will seek out local bio ventures that carry out differentiated research and provide them with opportunities in the global market.
