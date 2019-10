BUSINESS

(Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines said Tuesday it will launch a weekly flight to Melbourne, Australia, from Dec. 26 to Feb. 20.The first-ever direct flight to the second-largest city in Australia will leave Incheon Airport at 7 p.m. every Thursday and arrive in Melbourne at 7:30 a.m. the next day. The 300-seat Boeing B-777 will be used for the route.Starting with this flight, the air carrier said it will continue to expand long-haul routes.The price of a return ticket from Incheon to Melbourne starts from 1.44 million won ($1,200) on Asiana’s website.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)