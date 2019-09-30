[Diplomatic circuit] EU ambassador to South Korea receives Austria’s presidential award

NATIONAL

European Union Ambassador to South Korea Michael Reiterer (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

European Union Ambassador to South Korea Michael Reiterer received the Grand Decoration of Honor in Silver with Star for Services to the Republic of Austria in recognition for his service to his mother country, the related embassies said.“I am deeply honored that the President of the Republic of Austria conferred this high distinction upon me -- a recognition of my nearly four decades of work as a diplomat with assignments on three continents. ... I take this as an encouragement to continue work even more enthusiastically,” Reiterer told The Korea Herald in a statement.Reiterer began his diplomatic career in 1998 in the EU. He served as the EU ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein prior to his posting as the top diplomatic to Korea starting in February 2017.His connection to Korea and Asia dates back to 1999, when he prepared for the 2000 ASEM summit in Seoul on behalf of the EU.According to the Austrian Embassy in Seoul, Reiterer significantly contributed to speaking for the EU during his tenure as ambassador to Switzerland between 2007 and 2011.His achievements as ambassador to Switzerland include the country’s approval of the freedom of movement of EU citizens and laying the foundation for an EU-Swiss bilateral agreement.The award was presented Monday by Austrian Ambassador to Korea Michael Schwarzinger on behalf of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Austrian Embassy in Seoul.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)