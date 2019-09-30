[News brief] Seoul to restrict traffic in Jamsil on Friday for sporting event

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Traffic in parts of southern Seoul will be restricted Friday for the 100th National Sports Festival slated to open that day, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.Parts of the road surrounding the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium -- where the opening ceremony for the festival will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. -- will be blocked. The city expects more than 60,000 people to visit the venue for the event.In addition, some 300,000 people are expected to gather at the Hangang Park in Jamsil, where a 20-minute firework display is scheduled to take place starting 8:10 p.m. that day.Roads into the Jamsil Hangang River parking area from the Gimpo-bound Olympic Expressway will be blocked between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.Depending on traffic conditions, vehicles moving eastward toward the sports complex from Gangnam, southern Seoul, may have to take a detour between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.Peak hours for 23 bus routes will be adjusted to 7-10 p.m., and extra trains will be deployed on Subway Line Nos. 2 and 9 at Sports Complex Station.For more information, visit Seoul Transport Operations & Information Service’s website: http://topis.seoul.go.kr.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)