[News brief] Seoul to restrict traffic in Jamsil on Friday for sporting event

Parts of the road surrounding the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium -- where the opening ceremony for the festival will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. -- will be blocked. The city expects more than 60,000 people to visit the venue for the event.
|(Yonhap)
In addition, some 300,000 people are expected to gather at the Hangang Park in Jamsil, where a 20-minute firework display is scheduled to take place starting 8:10 p.m. that day.
Roads into the Jamsil Hangang River parking area from the Gimpo-bound Olympic Expressway will be blocked between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Depending on traffic conditions, vehicles moving eastward toward the sports complex from Gangnam, southern Seoul, may have to take a detour between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Peak hours for 23 bus routes will be adjusted to 7-10 p.m., and extra trains will be deployed on Subway Line Nos. 2 and 9 at Sports Complex Station.
For more information, visit Seoul Transport Operations & Information Service’s website: http://topis.seoul.go.kr.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)