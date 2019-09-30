G-77 adopts statement urging lifting of sanctions on Pyongyang: NK media

NATIONAL

(Reuters)

The members of the Group of 77 developing countries have adopted a statement opposing "unilateral" economic sanctions on North Korea that hamper its development and prosperity, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.During the ministerial meeting of the G-77 held in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the member states adopted a statement calling for the immediate lifting of sanctions on North Korea, according to the North's radio network Korean Central Broadcasting Station.The G-77 is an intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the UN that aims to promote economic interests of the member countries. The group was launched in 1964 with 77 founding members and has since been expanded to 134 member nations.Delegations from some 120 countries took part in the latest session, where the North's representative also delivered an address vowing to further cooperate with other G-77 member states, the report said.North Korea is under a wide array of international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, including a UN-imposed cap on imports of refined petroleum products.Pyongyang attempted to ease the sanctions during its leader Kim Jong-un's summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February. But the meeting collapsed without a deal as the two sides failed to find common ground over the North's denuclearization steps and corresponding measures from the US. (Yonhap)