S Korean-LPGA win

Hur Mi-jung captures 2nd LPGA win of season in Indiana

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- After going nearly five years without an LPGA victory, South Korean Hur Mi-jung has won twice in 2019.

Hur's second title of the season came at the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday (local time). The 29-year-old enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory at Brickyard Crossing Golf Club, where she fired a four-round total of 21-under 267 to beat Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Norway by four strokes and take home US$300,000.

Hur won the Ladies Scottish Open in August to snap a title drought that had stretched on for almost five years. Hur's previous victory had come in September 2014 at Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic.

Hur had led after each of the first three rounds in Indiana, and took a two-stroke lead over Marina Alex of the United States at 17-under.

Hur picked up her first birdie of the round at the fourth hole and went on to collect three more en route to a bogey-free round of 68.

Alex took herself out of contention with bogeys at the third and the seventh, while Hur opened up a five-shot lead over the field with consecutive birdies at the ninth and 10th.

Hur is one of seven Koreans with an LPGA title in 2019 -- and one of four from the country to win at least twice this year.

South Korean players have combined for 13 wins in 26 LPGA tournaments this year. The single season record for most titles by the South Korean contingent is 15, set in 2015 and matched in 2017. There are six tournaments left this year, including the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in South Korean southeast city of Busan from Oct. 24-27.