Cho Kuk scandal brings forth ideological clash

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The political ideological clash in South Korea appears have heightened following the alleged impropriety of Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family with rival groups set to hold simultaneous rallies in Seoul on Saturday.The joint action of people supporting the government’s efforts to fight judicial injustice said they will hold their seventh candlelight vigil on 6 p.m. in front of the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul.On the same day, protesters demanding his resignation will gather at 5 p.m. outside Exit No. 6 of Seocho Subway Station, located minutes from the site of the pro-Cho rally.Organizers of the candlelight rally expected the rally to garner up to 100,000 people, with supporters from across the nation -- including Gwangju, Daegu, Busan and Jeju -- expressing participation.Around 30,000 people gathered at a protest last week, the association said.“The movement is led by citizens who are attending voluntarily to raise their voices on the issue of judicial and prosecutorial reformation,” Kim Tae-hyun, one of the organizers told the Korea Herald on Friday. “Following the rally, starting around 9 p.m., the protesters will march toward the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.”The protesters are seeking to push for a stop to the prosecution’s all-out probe into allegations surrounding Cho’s family, establishment of a Senior Civil Servant Crime Investigation Unit and other requests to achieve reforms.Meanwhile, the countering movement denouncing Cho and urging his resignation will be led by a conservative civil organization Liberty Coalition. The group has filed a petition for injunction on his execution of duty at the Seoul Central District Court. Around 2,000 citizens are expected to join forces at Seocho Subway Station on Saturday.Public anger has mounted following President Moon Jae-in’s appointment of Cho as justice minister on Sept. 9 despite the prosecution’s probe into allegations involving his family members.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)