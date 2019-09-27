Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Motor joins hands with Cummins for hydrogen fuel cell technology

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Sept 27, 2019 - 11:55
  • Updated : Sept 27, 2019 - 11:55

Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has partnered with US powertrain giant Cummins to develop technology for electric and fuel cell powertrains and commercialize them in the US. 

The automaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cummins to work together to develop next-generation fuel cell systems. 

Hyundai Motor Group Vice President and head of the fuel cell group Kim Sea-hoon (right) and Cummins Vice President of Corporate Strategy Thad Ewald sign a memorandum of understanding at Cummins’ powertrain center in Silicon Valley, California. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Through the collaboration, the company expects to develop powertrain products by combining Hyundai Motor’s fuel cell systems with Cummins’ electric powertrain, battery and control technologies. 

The initial stage of the development will focus on the North American commercial vehicle market, including working with North American original equipment manufacturers to apply the fuel cell systems to their vehicles such as buses and trucks, the automaker said.

Established in 1919, Cummins is based in Indiana and has research and development centers in China. It has market share of 95 percent in the manufacturing of engines for buses in the US. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114