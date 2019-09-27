Hyundai Motor joins hands with Cummins for hydrogen fuel cell technology

The automaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cummins to work together to develop next-generation fuel cell systems.
|Hyundai Motor Group Vice President and head of the fuel cell group Kim Sea-hoon (right) and Cummins Vice President of Corporate Strategy Thad Ewald sign a memorandum of understanding at Cummins’ powertrain center in Silicon Valley, California. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Through the collaboration, the company expects to develop powertrain products by combining Hyundai Motor’s fuel cell systems with Cummins’ electric powertrain, battery and control technologies.
The initial stage of the development will focus on the North American commercial vehicle market, including working with North American original equipment manufacturers to apply the fuel cell systems to their vehicles such as buses and trucks, the automaker said.
Established in 1919, Cummins is based in Indiana and has research and development centers in China. It has market share of 95 percent in the manufacturing of engines for buses in the US.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)