BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G

(Big Hit Entertainment)

J-Hope, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, will release Friday a hip hop single featuring American musician Becky G, his management agency said.The song, "Chicken Noodle Soup," set for release Friday evening through BTS' official social media channels, is a recreation of the namesake song released by American musician, DJ Webstar and rapper Young B.The new song will also come with a music video featuring J-Hope and Becky G, according to Big Hit Entertainment.J-Hope wrote Korean rap lines for "Chicken Noodle Soup" while Becky G wrote her lines in Spanish, adding fresh elements to the old-school hip hop song.The two artists joined hands for the collaboration, having both fallen for hip hop music in their childhoods.The song also comes with witty choreography executed by J-Hope and Becky G in the music video as well as a dance ensemble of some50 dancers from across the world.J-Hope, known for his dance prowess, has also shown talent in music production, having joined in the production and rapping of many BTS songs, including "MIC Drop," "Blood Sweat & Tears," and "Boy With Luv."In March last year, J-Hope dropped a mixtape, "Hope World," which peaked at 38 on the Billboard 200 main album chart. (Yonhap)