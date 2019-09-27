Seoul stocks open lower on US political uncertainties

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street following a potential impeachment probe into US President Donald Trump.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slid 10.95 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,063.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.On the Seoul bourse, top market cap Samsung Electronics plunged 1.52 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix nosedived 2.76 percent. LG Display shed 0.75 percent.Financials also got off to a weak start. Shinhan Financial moved down 1.4 percent, and KB Financial lost 1.48 percent.No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, moved up 0.38 percent, and Kia Motors gained 0.56 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis added 0.6 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,201.15 won against the US dollar, down 2.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)