Hyundai launches innovative festival for artists, developers, startups

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that its open innovation platform is to host a three-day festival called “Zero One Day,” where artists, developers and startups can share their ideas and communicate in a creative environment.
The event is named after and hosted by Zero One, an open innovation platform launched by Hyundai in March 2018. It will offer opportunities for participants to present their projects and business models to the public. About 70 projects will be presented this year.
The event will be held Thursday to Saturday at the site of Hyundai Motor’s former Wonhyo Service Center in Yongsan, Seoul.
|Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun (center right) takes a tour of “Zero One Day” in Seoul on Thursday. Hyundai Motor Group
To mark the launch of the festival, Hyundai Motor Group’s heir apparent, Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun, visited Thursday and toured the site.
According to Hyundai, the event will have three subthemes under the main theme, “Borderless in Everything,” reflecting the belief that breaking down the borders that separate art, technology and industry will “bring about a new world.”
Visitors will be able to participate firsthand in the interactive projects, said Hyundai.
|Visitors participate in innovative projects at “Zero One Day.” Hyundai Motor Group
Alongside the main exhibitions and events, various conferences dealing with the subject of “future and humanity” will be held.
Performances by musicians, including rapper Beenzino and indie rock band Hyukoh, will be held in line with the event.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)