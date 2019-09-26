Hyundai launches innovative festival for artists, developers, startups

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that its open innovation platform is to host a three-day festival called “Zero One Day,” where artists, developers and startups can share their ideas and communicate in a creative environment.



The event is named after and hosted by Zero One, an open innovation platform launched by Hyundai in March 2018. It will offer opportunities for participants to present their projects and business models to the public. About 70 projects will be presented this year.



The event will be held Thursday to Saturday at the site of Hyundai Motor’s former Wonhyo Service Center in Yongsan, Seoul.





Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun (center right) takes a tour of “Zero One Day” in Seoul on Thursday. Hyundai Motor Group

Visitors participate in innovative projects at “Zero One Day.” Hyundai Motor Group