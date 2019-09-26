Audi VW opens art exhibition to present future vision

Titled “The Next Chapter,” the exhibition displays joint projects by artists at home and abroad visualize safe and sustainable mobility and its role of changing the life of future generation.
The two-week event is taking place at JCC Art Center in Jongro, central Seoul. It is a cultural platform for the company’s Tomoroad initiative, a joint project with Korea Social Investment, a local nonprofit organization, to promote value creation needed for future mobility.
|Audi Volkswagen Korea Managing Director Rene Koneberg speaks at the opening ceremony of "The Next Chapter," a media art exhibition, held in Seoul on Thursday. (Audi Volkswagen Korea)
VW Group said it aims to achieve complete carbon zero emissions by 2050 and become the top e-mobility provider.
Audi VW has one consistent goal of being a trusted partner for sustainable future, said Audi VW Korea Managing Director Rene Koneberg, adding that the exhibition reflects the carmaker’s vision for a new chapter. The exhibition runs through Oct. 13. For more information, visit www.avknewsroom.com.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)