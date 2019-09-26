[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Everland theme park is holding the latest edition of its zombie-themed Halloween festival “Blood City” until Nov. 17.Parts of the park feature a horror theme, with around 100 staff dressed as zombies, clowns and monsters. Performances and photo spots are available, including at the recently unveiled Raptor Ranger attraction.Some of the most popular attractions, including T-Express, have a horror theme as well.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.The Anmyeondo Beach Shrimp Festival is being held in the Anmyeondo Port area, known for its wild tiger prawns.Tourists and residents can enjoy the opening ceremony, performances, fireworks and hands-on activities, such as shrimp catching, mudflat exploration and talent contests.The festival opens Saturday and continues through Oct.13.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.taean.go.kr.Seoul International Fireworks Festival is an annual event organized by Hanwha Group since 2000. Every year, major fireworks teams are invited to perform fireworks displays and light up the night skies of Yeouido. The event is also filled with various subsidiary events during the daytime.It is held Oct. 1-5 at Yeouido Hangang Park, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the main fireworks show to be held on the final day.For more information in Korea or English, visit hanwhafireworks.bulggot.co.The Pohang Steel Art Festival blends steel, art and cultural activities throughout Pohang’s history, including the story of Posco’s success in the steel industry through its Finex steelmaking process.The program includes opening and closing events, a steel art piece exhibition, performances, weekend busking and a film screening.The festival opens Saturday and will be held until Saturday. It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (steel.phcf.or.kr) is only in Korean.The Mindungsan Eulalia Festival is taking place in the Mindungsan area in Gangwon Province.Events being held include weekend mountain climbing, talent contests, Arirang singing contests, eulalia music concerts, a gateball competition and eulalia photo exhibitions. There are also opportunities to taste local food, write postcards and try mountain horseback riding.It is open to visitors of all ages, from Friday until Nov.10For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit www.jeongseon.go.kr.