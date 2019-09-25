Music festivals coming this fall

ENTERTAINMENT

The 2018 Jarasum International Jazz Festival (JIJF)

Poster image for the Seoul Forest Jazz Festival (Page Turner)

Poster image for the Jarasum International Jazz Festival (JIJF)

Poster image for the Slow Life Slow Live Festival (Private Curve)

Poster image for the Grand Mint Festival (Mint Paper)

While rock festivals cooled us down in the summer heat, autumn is the perfect time to appreciate other music genres. Starting this weekend, jazz and pop music festivals are set to take place around the country.Celebrating the beautiful fall weather, these outdoor festivals afford a chance to enjoy colorful foliage from a picnic mat, sipping wine with family and friends.Seoul Forest, located in eastern Seoul, is a park that covers 1.16 million square meters.On Friday and Saturday, its main plaza will be occupied by jazz lovers, gathered for the third Seoul Forest Jazz Festival.Swiss jazz pianist Christoph Stiefel is to take the stage, followed by other foreign jazz bands. The lineup also includes Salon de Osukyung and South Korean musician Jung Jae-hyung, who recently released his first album in nine years.The festival is open to children and pets. Children under 13 will be admitted for free and attendees with pets can situate themselves in a separate pet-friendly zone.A one-day ticket costs 66,000 won ($55.05) and a two-day pass is priced at 99,000 won.The Jarasum International Jazz Festival on Jaraseom, Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, has evolved into one of the most successful music festivals in Korea.Launched in 2004, the annual festival has garnered a total of 2 million attendees over the years, making its name as a much-awaited jazz event. This year’s event is slated for Oct. 4-6.The lineup includes trumpeter Terence Blanchard -- a performer, composer and producer who has won five Grammy awards -- as well as R&B musician Jon Cleary, pianist Matthew Whitaker, the Yoosun Nam Quintet and the Soo Jin Suh Band.Since Jaraseom is more than an hour’s drive from central Seoul, attendees who plan on staying the night can book lodgings at the campsite or at the caravans, where they can enjoy a barbecue with quality jazz music.If reserved online, a one-day ticket costs 50,000 won, a two-day ticket 80,000 won and a three-day ticket 100,000 won.The 2019 Slow Life Slow Live Festival will take place at Olympic Park in the Jamsil area of eastern Seoul, Oct. 5-6.The event, in its third year, encourages relaxation through music.British musician Sting, whose numerous hits include “Shape of My Heart,” “Englishman in New York” and “Desert Rose,” is to visit Korea for the festival, followed by soul pop singer Lukas Graham and more.One-day tickets range in price from 99,000 to 132,000 won. A two-day pass costs 165,000 won.The Grand Mint Festival, launched 12 years ago, will take place this year at Olympic Park from Oct. 19-20.Festival organizer Mint Paper hosts the Beautiful Mint Life festival every May as well.Though it features K-pop artists, the event is about soft rock music rather than showy dance moves. A total of 32 music teams are part of the lineup, including male duo MeloMance, rapper Crush and singer Eric Nam.On four different stages, including a picnic zone and a dome tent, the festival offers diverse atmospheres where people can enjoy the music.One-day tickets cost 99,000 won, and a two-day pass costs 158,000 won.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)