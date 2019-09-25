Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

NSCs of Seoul, Washington to maintain close cooperation

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Sept 25, 2019 - 06:35
  • Updated : Sept 25, 2019 - 06:55

NEW YORK – South Korea’s national security office chief Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday (US time) met with Robert O’Brien, the recently appointed US national security advisor, Seoul’s presidential office said.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, the two met in New York and agreed to continue working closely together on various issues. 

National security council chief Chung Eui-yong (center) seen at the South Korea-US summit on Monday. Yonhap

“(Chung and O’Brien) said that the close communication and cooperation between the two sides’ national security councils will be continued, and to meet in Seoul or Washington in the near future,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.

She added that Chung and O’Brien also agreed to work together to draw up follow up measures for issues discussed in the South Korea-US summit held on the previous day.

President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump held their ninth summit in New York on Monday. According to Cheong Wa Dae, a wide range of issues including North Korea, economic cooperation and military issues were discussed at the summit.

By Choi He-suk Korea Herald correspondent (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114