NSCs of Seoul, Washington to maintain close cooperation

NATIONAL

National security council chief Chung Eui-yong (center) seen at the South Korea-US summit on Monday. Yonhap

NEW YORK – South Korea’s national security office chief Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday (US time) met with Robert O’Brien, the recently appointed US national security advisor, Seoul’s presidential office said.According to Cheong Wa Dae, the two met in New York and agreed to continue working closely together on various issues.“(Chung and O’Brien) said that the close communication and cooperation between the two sides’ national security councils will be continued, and to meet in Seoul or Washington in the near future,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.She added that Chung and O’Brien also agreed to work together to draw up follow up measures for issues discussed in the South Korea-US summit held on the previous day.President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump held their ninth summit in New York on Monday. According to Cheong Wa Dae, a wide range of issues including North Korea, economic cooperation and military issues were discussed at the summit.By Choi He-suk Korea Herald correspondent (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)