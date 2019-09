NATIONAL

The number of drug offenders in South Korea has been increasing gradually, data showed.According to data obtained from the National Police Agency by Rep. Kim Young-ho for a parliamentary inspection, 40,182 people were arrested for drug offences between 2015 and the first half of this year.This consisted of 7,302 arrested in 2015, 8,853 in 2016, 8,887 in 2017, 8,107 last year and 7,033 in the first half of this year. (Yonhap)