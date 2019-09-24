[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 presents the Taste of Sea promotion featuring Sichuan-style seafood favorites.The menu includes cold dishes made with fan mussels, sea squirts, abalone, white sea snails, clams, squid and conch, flown in fresh from China. There are also hot dishes including steamed scallops, snow crab and blue crab, Sichuan specialty mala crawfish, crispy deep-fried sea cucumber and eel, and Huajiao eel.The promotion is available until Nov. 30 for dinner on weekdays, and brunch and dinner on weekends. It is priced at 98,000 won per person. More details are available from Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.Welcoming autumn, InterContinental Seoul Coex’s buffet restaurant The Brasserie is offering the Autumn Delicacies promotion.The buffet includes sea eel soaked in oriental medicine-style sauce; chilled abalone char siu with sauce made from pine nuts; an octopus platter served with chrysanthemum and Japanese apricot sauce; prawn and lobster roulade; and chestnut mousse.Grilled whole lamb roast is available every Thursday night, and freshly delivered tuna from Jeju Island is sliced on the spot for guests on Friday nights.The promotion runs until Oct. 31. Lunch is priced at 80,000 won and dinner at 90,000 won on weekdays. For more information, call The Brasserie at (02) 3430-8585.Park Hyatt Busan’s Lumi Spa presents the Autumn at Lumi package.The package offers a 90-minute full-body program that starts with a foot bath with mineral salts and eucalyptus oil, followed by an extensive Swedish-style aromatherapy body massage and moisturizing facial treatment.The package is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 31 Guests have to make reservations prior to the visit. The price is 209,000 won from Mondays to Thursdays and 242,000 won from Fridays to Sundays.For information or reservations, call Lumi Spa at (051) 990-1440.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge cafe Gallery presents a fall afternoon tea set featuring seasonal fruits.The set serves scones with apple jam, pear compote and clotted cream, Mont Blanc and chestnut macarons. Access to the buffet station is included, offering finger food such as pear tart, chestnut meringue pie and shrimp dumplings.It will be available from Oct. 1 to 11 at the price of 40,000 won from Mondays to Thursdays and 50,000 won from Friday to Sunday.For more information or reservations, call Gallery at (02) 799-8165.Millennium Hilton Seoul’s Italian restaurant Il Ponte has added three new gnocchi dishes to its menu until the end of October.The gnocchi dishes are: beetroot gnocchi gratin with mushroom and truffle cream sauce; sweet pumpkin gnocchi with leek and white bean fondue, served with sage butter sauce; and potato gnocchi with ragu Bolognese.Each dish is priced at 20,000 won. Guests who make reservations through Naver will receive a glass of complimentary house wine for each gnocchi dish ordered.For more information or inquiries, call Il Ponte at (02) 317-3270.