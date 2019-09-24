Go to Mobile Version

LS chief urges for innovation in R&D projects for future growth

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Sept 24, 2019 - 16:39
  • Updated : Sept 24, 2019 - 16:39

LS Group Chairman Christopher Koo has called for strengthening the group’s competitiveness in technological innovation, stressing that it is key to overcoming trade disputes between South Korea and Japan. 

LS Group Chairman Christopher Koo (LS Group)


Speaking at T-Fair, an in-house event held to encourage innovative engineers, Koo said the group needs to develop high value-added products and services to widen the gap with followers. He added that research and development projects should support such a move and generate growth engines for the future, considering the emergence of the “fourth industrial revolution.”

Koo has been calling for subsidiaries to speed up their R&D efforts and digital transformation. LS Group has been using artificial intelligence, big data, digital design and 3D printing for the design, development and testing of products, to increase operational efficiency, the group said in a statement.

