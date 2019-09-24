Go to Mobile Version

Jaguar E-Pace combines bests of sports cars and SUVs

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Sept 24, 2019 - 17:10
  • Updated : Sept 24, 2019 - 17:10

While driving exhilaration and extravagant exteriors are the usual perks of sports cars, low practicality and the lack of space are a drawback. 

Targeting the niche, Jaguar E-Pace blurred the lines between a sports car and a SUV by launching the diesel model earlier this year to boost the E-Pace as an efficient model with performance, succeeding the popularity of F-Pace which saw some 46,000 units of sales globally last year. 

Jaguar E-Pace (Jaguar Korea)

The design elements of Jaguar E-Pace include the familiar Jaguar kit, which is inspired by its signature sports car F-Type: with sophisticated, ergonomic and tidy design features. 

Some of the representative details of E-Pace include its roofline that connects the front grille to rear spoilers and sporty proportion. Its LED headlights with a J-blade daytime running light, as well as bold honeycomb mesh grille are the core design elements. 

The interior is focused on practicality. Identical to F-Type, the E-Pace has put a grab handle and a center console area to offer the feel of a sports car, so drivers can conveniently control gear shifts. 

The five-seater E-Space has a 2,681-millimeter-long wheelbase, offering at least 90-centimeter-long legroom. Its panoramic glass roof, which is a default option for all models, makes interior look even larger.

The 484-liter trunk area can be expanded to fit 1,141 liters when the second row seats are completely folded. 

Equipped with the Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engines, which were designed by Jaguar Land Rover on its own, E-Pace offers a sporty but stable driving performance. 

The Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo charger four-cylinder gasoline engine exerts maximum of 249 horsepower and torque up to 37.2 kilogram-meters. It was picked by US’ automotive magazine WardsAuto as one of top 10 best engines last year. 

Ingenium 2.0-liter diesel engine offers a maximum of 180 horsepower with torque up to 43.9 kilogram-meters. 

All trims come with LED headlamp, power tailgate, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and nine-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system as defaults.

Some of basic safety functions include automatic parking assist, lane-keeping assist, driver-monitoring system and Jaguar assistance service. Its entertainment functions include built-in T map and Genie music application.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


