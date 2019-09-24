Jaguar E-Pace combines bests of sports cars and SUVs

Targeting the niche, Jaguar E-Pace blurred the lines between a sports car and a SUV by launching the diesel model earlier this year to boost the E-Pace as an efficient model with performance, succeeding the popularity of F-Pace which saw some 46,000 units of sales globally last year.
|Jaguar E-Pace (Jaguar Korea)
The design elements of Jaguar E-Pace include the familiar Jaguar kit, which is inspired by its signature sports car F-Type: with sophisticated, ergonomic and tidy design features.
Some of the representative details of E-Pace include its roofline that connects the front grille to rear spoilers and sporty proportion. Its LED headlights with a J-blade daytime running light, as well as bold honeycomb mesh grille are the core design elements.
The interior is focused on practicality. Identical to F-Type, the E-Pace has put a grab handle and a center console area to offer the feel of a sports car, so drivers can conveniently control gear shifts.
The five-seater E-Space has a 2,681-millimeter-long wheelbase, offering at least 90-centimeter-long legroom. Its panoramic glass roof, which is a default option for all models, makes interior look even larger.
The 484-liter trunk area can be expanded to fit 1,141 liters when the second row seats are completely folded.
Equipped with the Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engines, which were designed by Jaguar Land Rover on its own, E-Pace offers a sporty but stable driving performance.
The Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo charger four-cylinder gasoline engine exerts maximum of 249 horsepower and torque up to 37.2 kilogram-meters. It was picked by US’ automotive magazine WardsAuto as one of top 10 best engines last year.
Ingenium 2.0-liter diesel engine offers a maximum of 180 horsepower with torque up to 43.9 kilogram-meters.
All trims come with LED headlamp, power tailgate, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and nine-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system as defaults.
Some of basic safety functions include automatic parking assist, lane-keeping assist, driver-monitoring system and Jaguar assistance service. Its entertainment functions include built-in T map and Genie music application.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)