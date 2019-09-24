Cho Kuk issue to dominate parliamentary interpellation session

NATIONAL

Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

Questions about the prosecution’s ongoing investigation into Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family are expected to dominate the four-day parliamentary interpellation session starting Thursday.Opposition parties are likely to focus on issues surrounding Cho during the session, while the ruling party plans to defend Cho and emphasize prosecutorial reform and other government policies.The first day of the session will center on political issues, followed by national security and foreign affairs on Friday, the economy on Monday and social, educational and cultural issues on Tuesday.The ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party have designated a lineup of lawmakers to ask questions on each day.Determined to see Cho removed, the Liberty Korea Party said it views Cho not as a Cabinet member, but as “a subject of confirmation hearings.”The Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party are calling for a parliamentary investigation into allegations involving Cho and his family, but the Democratic Party opposes the move, saying the demand does not meet legal conditions, as the prosecution’s probe is underway.During the interpellation session, the Liberty Korea Party is set to take the government to task for souring relations with Japan and the United States and for worsened economic indicators. It will also urge the administration to make a major economic policy shift.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party plans to explain why Cho is the right person to lead the envisioned prosecutorial reform. It will focus on issues such as Japan’s economic retaliation, Seoul’s policy for peace on the Korean Peninsula, relations with Japan and the United States, and improving the college admissions system.President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has hit the lowest since he took office, following his appointment of Cho as justice minister despite the corruption allegations against his family.On Monday, Cho became the first incumbent justice minister to have his home raided by prosecutors.As part of a monthlong probe into the allegations, prosecutors confiscated potential sources of evidence related to the alleged rigging of Cho’s daughter’s college and medical school application materials as well as the family’s shady investments in a private equity fund while Cho served as the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heralcorp.com)