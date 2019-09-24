Korea, Denmark seek sustainability cooperation

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (left) and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. (Yonhap)

NEW YORK -- President Moon Jae-in and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday pledged stronger bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including climate change.“It is clear that cooperation is needed in the area of climate change,” Frederiksen was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae.“If the two countries cooperate closely, it will be a very good thing not only for the two countries but for the world.”Moon praised Denmark’s sustainable growth initiative, and requested Denmark’s continued support for the P4G Summit.The P4G Summit, initiated by Denmark, was first held in Copenhagen last year. The next edition of the event is set to be held in Seoul in 2020.“Copenhagen was a city that proved that dynamic growth is possible when nature and man care for each other,” Moon said.He went on to express hopes for wider Korea-Denmark cooperation in fields such as biotechnology and eco-friendly ships.“Cooperation in the field of ecofriendly ships such as LNG-powered ships needs to be strengthened,” Moon said.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)Korea Herald correspondent