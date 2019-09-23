Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] ‘N. Korea’ springs to mind first as DMZ image: survey

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Sept 23, 2019 - 17:59
  • Updated : Sept 23, 2019 - 17:59





When people think about the inter-Korean DMZ, North Korea comes to mind first, according to a survey.

Of the 500 South Koreans, 150 Chinese and 150 German respondents, 7.5 percent of respondents replied “North Korea” when asked what first comes to mind in relation to the 4-kilometer-wide area that separates the two Koreas.

The “truce line” came next with 6.8 percent, followed by “inter-Korean division,” “mines” and “peace.” The survey was conducted by the Gyeonggi Research Institute in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province,  between July 16 and 26. (Yonhap)







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114