[Graphic News] ‘N. Korea’ springs to mind first as DMZ image: survey

When people think about the inter-Korean DMZ, North Korea comes to mind first, according to a survey.Of the 500 South Koreans, 150 Chinese and 150 German respondents, 7.5 percent of respondents replied “North Korea” when asked what first comes to mind in relation to the 4-kilometer-wide area that separates the two Koreas.The “truce line” came next with 6.8 percent, followed by “inter-Korean division,” “mines” and “peace.” The survey was conducted by the Gyeonggi Research Institute in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, between July 16 and 26. (Yonhap)