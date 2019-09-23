Prosecution raids Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s home in unprecedented move

NATIONAL

Prosecutors raided Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s home Monday in the latest move in a monthlong probe into a corruption scandal involving Cho’s family.



This makes Cho the first incumbent justice minister -- a post which oversees the prosecution’s personnel and administration -- to have his home raided by prosecutors.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent investigators to Cho’s home in Bangbae-dong, southern Seoul, at around 9 a.m. to secure documents, hard drives and other potential sources of evidence related to allegations surrounding rigging of college and medical school application materials.



Seized materials could also uncover evidence of shady investments in a private equity fund while Cho served at Cheong Wa Dae as senior secretary to the president for civil affairs.



The raid follows a recent disclosure of an ongoing digital forensics examination of computer hard disk drives that belong to the minister’s family.







Justice Minister Cho Kuk photographed Monday morning (Yonhap)