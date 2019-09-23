Hyundai launches unit to boost mobility business in China

BUSINESS

(Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has launched Cradle Beijing seeking strategic partnerships with local firms for future mobility.The automaker’s global innovation center in Beijing is the fifth of its kind, following the centers in Silicon Valley, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Berlin.Cradle is Hyunda’s open innovation business for partnership with leading firms in future mobility technology and investments in global startups.The carmaker said it expects the unit to be the hub of innovative solutions and work as an “open innovative interactive platform” to connect with Chinese firms.The South Korean carmaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tsinghua University to set up $100 million fund for local investments in hydrogen technologies and related industrial infrastructure.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)