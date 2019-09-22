Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Biggest buyers of Saudi Arabian oil

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Sept 22, 2019 - 18:09
  • Updated : Sept 22, 2019 - 18:09





Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group last week attacked two plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry in a strike that could impact about 5 million barrels per day of crude production - close to half of the kingdom’s output, or 5 percent of global oil supply.   

The Saudis are the world‘s biggest oil exporters, sending more than 7 million barrels of crude to numerous destinations around the globe every day - equal to nearly one-third of exports by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.    

The bulk of those exports go to the Asia-Pacific region, according to OPEC. (Reuters)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114