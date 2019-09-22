[Graphic News] Biggest buyers of Saudi Arabian oil

WORLD

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group last week attacked two plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry in a strike that could impact about 5 million barrels per day of crude production - close to half of the kingdom’s output, or 5 percent of global oil supply.The Saudis are the world‘s biggest oil exporters, sending more than 7 million barrels of crude to numerous destinations around the globe every day - equal to nearly one-third of exports by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.The bulk of those exports go to the Asia-Pacific region, according to OPEC. (Reuters)