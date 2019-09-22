Go to Mobile Version

Son of former police officer stopped with bullets at airport

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Sept 22, 2019 - 15:55
  • Updated : Sept 22, 2019 - 18:03

A 47-year-old man, the son of a former police officer, was caught by airport security holding three bullets at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He was discovered with the bullets at the airport security check counter, Incheon Airport police said.


(Yonhap)

The man was apparently departing on a trip abroad with colleagues.

During police questioning, the man said the bullets may have been placed in the pocket of the jacket he was wearing when his mother was cleaning the house.

Finding no criminal intentions, authorities confiscated the bullets and allowed him to leave the country. They plan to book the man on charges of violating the Act on the Safety Management of Guns, Swords, Explosives, Etc.


By Choi Ji-won  (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


