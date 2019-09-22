[Newsmaker] Fire at Dongdaemun fashion market injures 2, fumes continue for hours

NATIONAL

A fire that started around midnight Sunday at a fashion wholesale market in central Seoul continued to burn Sunday afternoon, with two people injured.



Fire authorities have been fighting the blaze for more than 14 hours as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday at a six-story building located in Jeil Pyunghwa Clothing Market in Sindang-dong.







Firefighters attempt to subdue a fire at Jeil Pyunghwa Clothing Market in Sindang-dong, Seoul, at around 11 a.m. Sunday (Yonhap)