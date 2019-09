Eximbank runs soup kitchen during holiday season

BUSINESS

Eximbank Deputy President Kang Seung-joong (right) helps serve meals to the homeless at a soup kitchen near Seoul Station on Sept. 10. (Eximbank)

The Export-Import Bank of Korea has been consistently engaging in community welfare, such as through the Hope Seed volunteer program involving a soup kitchen earlier this month near Seoul Station, according to the bank Sunday.The soup kitchen provided some 300 homeless people with hearty meals ahead of Chuseok.“It was a meaningful time to share some love and bond with those who are excluded during the thanksgiving holiday,” said Eximbank Deputy President Kang Seung-joong.According to the agency, some 35 volunteers served food and helped out at the busy soup kitchen by cleaning and washing dishes.It also said it would continue to volunteer for the homeless to help them start over.Eximbank has run the Hope Seed Program that centers on helping the underprivileged since 2012. Besides running a soup kitchen for the homeless, it also provides school meals for the vulnerable.By Cho Hyee-su( chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com