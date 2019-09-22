Eximbank runs soup kitchen during holiday season

The soup kitchen provided some 300 homeless people with hearty meals ahead of Chuseok.
“It was a meaningful time to share some love and bond with those who are excluded during the thanksgiving holiday,” said Eximbank Deputy President Kang Seung-joong.
Eximbank Deputy President Kang Seung-joong (right) helps serve meals to the homeless at a soup kitchen near Seoul Station on Sept. 10. (Eximbank)
According to the agency, some 35 volunteers served food and helped out at the busy soup kitchen by cleaning and washing dishes.
It also said it would continue to volunteer for the homeless to help them start over.
Eximbank has run the Hope Seed Program that centers on helping the underprivileged since 2012. Besides running a soup kitchen for the homeless, it also provides school meals for the vulnerable.
By Cho Hyee-su(chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)