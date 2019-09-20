3 dead pigs in Paju test negative for African swine fever

NATIONAL

SEJONG -- South Korea still has recorded two cases of African swine fever since Wednesday, as two more suspected cases (three dead hogs) in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, tested negative for the virus early Saturday.



On Friday, two hog farms in the region notified the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the suspected cases of ASF, and a group of inspectors were dispatched to the farms in Paju’s Jeokseong (where two hogs were found dead early in the day) and Papyeong (one) districts.



But the ministry de facto clarified in a press release at 12:58 a.m., Saturday that the cause of the three pigs’ death at both farms was not the deadly virus, publicizing the negative reaction. It has not elaborated on further details.



So far since Tuesday, one case (the first outbreak in the nation) has been confirmed in Paju and one in Yeoncheon, also in northern Gyeonggi Province, which led the quarantine authorities to conduct sterilization operations at the majority of the 6,000 hog farms across the country.



While both of the affected areas are near the inter-Korean border, the authorities are concerned about contagion spreading to the southern and eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and to neighboring Gangwon Province.



The number of pigs culled in Paju and Yeoncheon is estimated to reach at least 10,000 in total by the weekend, according to ministry officials.



Minister of Interior and Safety Chin Young (center) looks at a board showing statistics on hog farms nationwide at a policy briefing in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, Friday, as a state-led move is underway to prevent the spread of African swine fever. (Yonhap)