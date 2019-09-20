’10x10,’ international curatorial exchange program kicks off at MMCA

LIFE&STYLE

The KCIS’ director Kim Tae-hoon speaks during symposium "10x10" on Friday at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art's main branch in Seou. (Photo by Park Hae-mook)

“10x10,” an international symposium that invites up-and-coming curators from Korea and abroad, kicked off its two-day run on Friday at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s main branch in Seoul.”10x10” was started last year as part of a Korean Culture and Information Service program that invites outstanding researchers from Korea and other countries to ramp up exchanges between experts with different backgrounds.This year, 10 curators from foreign countries and 10 Korean curators are discussing the future of museums and the international art scene.Among the 10 foreign curators from eight countries are: Hiroyuki Hattori, the curator of Aichi Triennale 2016; Nadav Hochman, co-founder of The Tech+Art, an art and technology Initiative at the Tech Museum of Innovation in Silicon Valley; and Louise Lassen Iversen, the founder of exhibition platform Meter.Korean curators joining the event include the MMCA curator Park Joo-won, and independent curators Kwon Hyuk-gue, Lim Jong-eun, Yeo In-young, Lee Yang-heon.The curators, in pairs, are to initiate discussions that are relevant to the international and local art scenes.The curatorial exchange is directed by Lee Dae-hyung, who was the curator of the Korean Pavilion for the 2017 edition of Venice Biennale.“With 10 curators from abroad and 10 curators from here, I think we can expect at least 100 new ideas to come out. The event, which invites local art magazines, curatorial experts and critics, will create discourses that can be circulated here and abroad,” Lee said.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)