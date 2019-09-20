Hyundai Motor to donate $16 million for pediatric cancer research in US

Of that amount, $13.2 million will be donated this month to support a pediatric cancer awareness campaign in the US, said Jose Munoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor’s North America regional office.
|From left: Elizabeth Blair, national youth ambassador for Hyundai Hope on Wheels; Jose Munoz, CEO of Hyundai America; Rep. Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania; Cho Yun-je, South Korean ambassador to the United States; Carter Gates, national youth ambassador for Hyundai Hope on Wheels; and Kong Young-woon, Hyundai Motor’s president for external affairs. (Hyundai Motor)
As part of its community outreach efforts, Hyundai and its dealerships have participated in the Hyundai Hope on Wheels fundraising project since 1998 to fight pediatric cancer. It is the second-largest fund in the US and the biggest operated by a private entity to support research on children’s cancers.
From its inception through the end of this year, the project will have raised more than $160 million, the company said. Hyundai Hope on Wheels has awarded grants for 970 research projects at 163 hospitals and medical institutions across the US so far, it added.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)