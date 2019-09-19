[Graphic News] S. Korean beer imports from Japan plunge 97%

BUSINESS

South Korean imports of Japanese beer slumped almost to zero last month in the face of a consumer boycott sparked by a bitter trade and historical dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, data showed.Japanese companies shipped $223,000 worth of beer to South Korea in August, figures from the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute showed - down 97 percent from $7.57 million last year.Before the trade spat Japanese beer had long been South Koreans' favorite alternative to their country’s own brews, according to KTSPI.Japan's rank dropped to 13th place last month, adding that beers from China, the Netherlands and Belgium now had the biggest shares of South Korea’s imports. (AFP)