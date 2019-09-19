Kaan show attracts Pattaya visitors

LIFE&STYLE

Highlights from the Kaan show presented by Singha Corp. (Singha Corp.)

Highlights from the Kaan show presented by Singha Corp. (Singha Corp.)

Highlights from the Kaan show presented by Singha Corp. (Singha Corp.)

Pattaya on the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand may be better known for its nightlife and water sports.But the city also offers the Kaan show, a theatrical experience that combines live-action and cinema, stage performance and advanced technologies.The 60-minute show is inspired by classic Thai literature. It features more than 90 actors performing magic supported by production staff with international experience, advanced technologies and a state-of-the-art audiovisual system.The latest projection technique in Asia illuminates the 1,500-square-meter venue, with a screen as high as a four-story building. The audience will be mesmerized by the 7-meter giant crocodile head and enchanted by the dazzling stage design. Another highlight is a stunning 8-meter-tall animatronics robot.Animal lovers may be disappointed to see live elephants being used for the show. However, the show’s production company Singha Corp. is considering removing the animals next year, as many petitions worldwide have urged entertainment shows to stop using animals.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)