NHN’s cloud solution greenlighted to tap health care

With the acknowledgement, NHN said it is now actively knocking on doors of health care institutions to expand its portfolio.
|NHN’s cloud solution Toast has acquired the ISO27799 mark. (NHN)
ISO27799 is the global guideline for health informatics data management, set by the International Organization for Standardization. Health care data such as patient diagnosis and treatment records are sensitive, personal information that require dependable security, the firm noted.
Kim Dong-hoon, director of the cloud business department of NHN, said that “Transition to cloud data management in health care field increasingly accelerates. To ensure hospitals’ smooth transition to cloud platform, Toast will provide cloud security specialized for medical information that can be trusted and relied on.”
Elsewhere, NHN’s Toast is being used by KB Financial Group in the finance sector, another industry that demands tight security.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)