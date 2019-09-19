Seoul to host international legal conference next week

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The International Bar Association Annual Conference is slated to start Monday at Coex in southern Seoul.Around 6,000 lawyers from 131 countries will attend the six-day legal forum, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.During the 264 sessions, speakers will address barriers to diversity in the legal profession, including sexual harassment and bullying. The sessions will also provide a forum to discuss finding solutions to a variety of problems facing modern society, such as the refugee crisis and human rights issuesSeoul City Mayor Park Won-soon, a former human rights lawyer, will speak at Monday’s opening ceremony.The IBA is an association of legal practitioners established in 1947 in New York. It currently has membership of more than 80,000 individual lawyers and 190 legal societies from around the world.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)