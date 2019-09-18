[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 presents the Taste of Sea promotion featuring Sichuan-style seafood favorites.The menu includes cold dishes crafted from fan mussels, sea squirts, abalone, white sea snails, clams, squid and conch flown in fresh from China, plus hot dishes including steamed scallops, snow crab and blue crab, as well as Sichuan specialty mala crawfish, crispy deep-fried sea cucumber and eel, and Huajiao eel.The promotion is available until Nov. 30 for weekday dinners and weekend brunches and dinners, and is priced at 98,000 won per person. More details are available from Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.Millennium Hilton Seoul’s Italian restaurant Il Ponte has added three new gnocchi dishes to its menu until the end of October.The gnocchi dishes are: beetroot gnocchi gratin with mushroom and truffle cream sauce; sweet pumpkin gnocchi with leek and white bean fondue served with sage butter sauce; and potato gnocchi with ragu Bolognese.Each dish is priced at 20,000 won. Guests who make reservations through Naver will receive a glass of complimentary house wine for each gnocchi dish ordered.For more information or inquiries, call Il Ponte at (02) 317-3270.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel hosts the third Sheraton Beer Festival Sept. 27-28.The festival presents varieties of beer from popular local and global breweries, including Goose Island, The Hand and Malt, Art Monster, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Corona. Chef’s assorted snack dishes and a busking performance will be prepared, too.The ticket costs 12,000 won per person, including a cup or bottle of beer, some snacks, and a coupon for a lucky draw. Tickets for the festival are currently available on Naver website. The festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 2 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28.For more information, call Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel at (02) 2211 1710.Park Hyatt Busan’s Lumi Spa presents the Autumn at Lumi package.The package involves a 90-minute full-body program that starts with a foot bath with mineral salts and eucalyptus oil, followed by an extensive Swedish-style aromatherapy body massage and moisturizing facial treatment.The Autumn at Lumi package is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 31 Guests have to make reservations prior to the visit. The price is 209,000 won from Monday to Thursday and 242,000 from Friday to Sunday.For information or reservations, call Lumi Spa at (051) 990-1440.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents Ballon de Sweet Afternoon Tea set under collaboration with French ballet shoe brand Repetto.The tea set comes with five savory dishes including sandwich and cheese crepe. For dessert, six types of sweets are offered, including blueberry Pavlova, pink Mont Blanc and schisandra bon bon. The afternoon tea set is served with Steven Smith tea options or coffee.The tea set will be available at Lobby Lounge until Nov. 30, priced at 75,000 won for two. Giveaway event is prepared, too, including hotel vouchers, restaurant vouchers, Repetto shoes vouchers, key rings and other gifts.For inquiries and reservation, call Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.