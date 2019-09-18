LG CNS to develop AI-based language education app

BUSINESS

South Korean tech company LG CNS said Wednesday it has agreed to work with foreign-language education firm YBM NET to develop a mobile language-learning app using artificial intelligence technology.



The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on the AI-based foreign-language education service. The signing ceremony was held at LG CNS’ headquarter in the Magok district of western Seoul.



Combining LG CNS’ voice recognition and machine learning technologies with massive foreign-language data accumulated by YBM NET, the app can create an ideal environment for language learning, the companies said.





LG CNS customer business department chief Kim Eun-saeng(left) meets with his YBM NET counterpart Wednesday to sign an MOU for foreign-language education app development. LG CNS

“One of the biggest strengths of AI-based foreign-language education is that the users can learn the language regardless of time and place,” said LG CNS. “The users don’t have to enroll in a private school or arrange an appointment with a tutor.”The app is expected to become available by the end of this year, starting with language-learning services for English, Chinese and Japanese. The platform will also consist of education for English proficiency tests, such as TOEIC.According to the companies, the app’s users will be able to carry out realistic conversations in various settings -- almost as if they are talking to native speakers in foreign countries about their daily lives and business matters.For example, the AI system analyzes users’ interests and language ability, and creates virtual conversations accordingly. If users fail to answer questions properly, it will suggest alternative expressions for better communication, the companies said.