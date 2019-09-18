Go to Mobile Version

Amorepacific makes W200m donation to Vietnam city

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Sept 18, 2019 - 16:15
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2019 - 16:15

Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific said Wednesday the company delivered a bus and maintenance fee for medical devices worth some 200 million won ($168,000), to the city of Quy Nhon, located in Binh Dinh province in central Vietnam.

Attending the delivery ceremony at Quy Nhon city hall was head of Amorepacific Vietnam division Min Jeong-gi, Yongsan district Mayor Sung Jang-hyun as well as Binh Dinh People’s Committee Vice Chairman Phan Cao Thang, Mayor of Quy Nhon Ngo Hoang Nam and head of Quy Nhon City Hospital Tran Ky Hau, the firm said. Quy Nhon is a sister city to Seoul’s Yongsan district.


Head of Amorepacific Vietnam division Min Jeong-gi (right) delivers a medical device maintenance fee to head of Quy Nhon City Hospital Tran Ky Hau at a delivery ceremony on Wednesday. (Amorepacific)

According to Amorepacific, the 45-seat “Happy Bus” that will be used to facilitate local transportation was delivered at the end of last year.

As for the maintenance fee provided Wednesday, it is to go to medical devices for the treatment of cataracts that the company donated in 2013, it explained.

Amorepacific’s division head Min said the company hopes the aids delivered to Quy Nhon are enjoyed by all citizens, adding that the firm will continue its social contributions across Vietnam.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


