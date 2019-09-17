Samsung, LG spar over picture quality of 8K TVs

BUSINESS

South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics sparred again Tuesday, questioning the picture quality of 8K TVs, undermining each other’s technological prowess.



LG once again accused Samsung of exaggerated, misleading marketing of its 2019 QLED 8K TVs and demanded more details.



Since the IFA trade show in Berlin, Germany, earlier in September, LG has been slamming Samsung’s 8K TVs as failing to meet globally agreed standards that require minimum 50 percent contrast modulation levels.



According to LG, the Samsung TVs produced in 2019 are in effect only of 4K quality as they do not provide a clear distinction between the luminance of white and black colors.



Samsung’s 75-inch QLED 8K TVs have only 13 percent horizontal CM level while LG’s 75-inch NanoCell 8K TVs has 90 percent, according to global institution VDE’s comparison test report dated June 27.







LG Electronics compares Samsung QLED 8K TV and LG NanoCell 8K TV's CM levels (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

LG explains Samsung QLED 8K TVs' sudden fall in CM levels (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Samsung Electronics demonstrates 8K resolution (Song Su-hyun/The Korea Herald)