[News Focus] 57% of Koreans support prosecution reform despite Cho Kuk scandal: poll

SEJONG -- An interest among the people under the Moon Jae-in administration is whether an independent investigative agency, which holds the authority to indict crime-suspected prosecutors or other public officials, will be launched.



The agency, which is being pushed in the 20th National Assembly, has been dubbed the Senior Civil Servant Crime Investigation unit.



Previous administrations and legislatures had also tried and failed to create such a body, such as the Roh Moo-hyun administration’s proposal for a Senior Civil Servant Corruption Investigation unit.



Under the Moon government, the motion on setting up the special unit has been proposed to the Assembly as a “fast-track” bill for automatic advance to the parliamentary plenary session for a vote.



Earlier this year, the ruling Democratic Party agreed with three minor opposition parties including the Bareunmirae Party on the fast-track proposal. But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party has been strongly protesting against it.



While the agency’s probe targets include the president, lawmakers and senior government officials in the bill, it will further hold a further authority to “indict” judges, prosecutors and high-ranking policemen, aside from its right to investigate the three job groups. The number of investigation-only targets is estimated at about 7,200 individuals, of whom 5,700 are also targeted for indictment.



Then-senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Moon Jae-in (left, incumbent President of South Korea) talks with then-Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil at Cheong Wa Dae in April 2003. They pushed for a prosecution reform under the initiative of then-President Roh Moo-hyun, but failed to attain their goal in the backlash from right-wing politicians and a group of senior prosecutors. (Yonhap)