[Graphic News] S. Koreans hold W61.5tr in overseas accounts

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Sept 16, 2019 - 18:16
South Korean individuals and corporations held a combined 61.5 trillion won ($51.5 billion) worth of wealth in overseas accounts this year, down 7.4 percent from a year earlier, the country’s tax agency said.

The National Tax Service said 696 corporate entities held 55.1 trillion won in June, compared with 551 companies with 59.5 trillion won in overseas accounts a year earlier.

The corporations held the largest amount, 14.81 trillion won, in their accounts in Japan, with their accounts in China and the United States following with 8.7 trillion won and 2.5 trillion won, respectively. (Yonhap)







