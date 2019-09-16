Daewoo E&C clinches LNG plant project in Nigeria

According to Daewoo E&C, it signed a letter of intent with Nigeria LNG last week to undertake planning, equipment purchasing and construction for the Train 7 liquefaction and purification facility on Bonny Island, Nigeria.
The Train 7 project is expected to expand the annual production capacity of Nigeria LNG’s existing LNG facility to 8 million tons, the company said.
The project is estimated to be worth around $5 billion (5.9 trillion won), according to industry sources, but the company did not disclose its value, citing a confidentiality clause in the contract.
Daewoo E&C said it had formed a consortium with Italy’s Saipem and Japan’s Chiyoda to secure the contract. The Korean company is responsible for some 40 percent of the planning, equipment purchasing and construction.
|Nigeria LNG’s gas plant on Bonny Island, Nigeria (Daewoo E&C)
Daewoo E&C attributed its success in securing the deal to its previous experience as a subcontractor, having helped build five of Nigeria LNG’s six LNG trains as well as having taken part in some 70 construction projects in Nigeria since 1978.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)