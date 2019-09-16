Go to Mobile Version

YouTube accounts for nearly 90% of copyright violation accusations: lawmaker

By Yeo Jun-suk
  • Published : Sept 16, 2019 - 16:23
  • Updated : Sept 16, 2019 - 16:23

Copyright violation accusations filed by the country’s major broadcasters number over 150,000 so far this year, with nearly 90 percent against global video-sharing platform YouTube, a lawmaker said Monday

Citing data from the Korea Communications Commission, Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the Democratic Party of Korea said as of last month there were 153,081 requests made by broadcasters for the media watchdog to address copyright infringement.

The broadcasters, which include four territorial broadcasters and four cable TV networks, asserted that online video-sharing platforms were violating local copyright laws by uploading the broadcasters’ contents without permission. 



YouTube accounted for about 88 percent of copyright violation accusations, with 135,712 requests for fixing the practice made against the global video-sharing platform, the lawmaker noted.

Facebook ranked second at 11,497 accusations, more than doubling its 5,122 last year. Chinese streaming platform Youku Tudou and French video-sharing service Daily Motion faced 2,359 and 1,861 copyright violation accusations, respectively.

(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)



