Jailed former President Park in hospital for surgery

Park was transferred to Catholic University St. Mary’s Hospital in southern Seoul Monday morning for a surgery on her left shoulder.
The former president, who has been in the Seoul Detention Center since March 31, 2017, had previously received treatment for herniated disc and other health conditions.
The detention center made the decision to send Park to a hospital on Sept. 11, two days after the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office turned down her request for a stay of execution.
Park had filed for a stay on April 17 and then again on Sept. 5, citing health reasons. Both were declined by the prosecutors, who deemed she was healthy to serve sentence.
The Justice Ministry said her recovery is expected in three months, quoting medical staff.
|Park photographed at a Seoul hospital Monday. (Yonhap)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)