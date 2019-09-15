S. Korea’s tax burden to grow next year amid concerns

BUSINESS

South Korea’s tax burden per capita will stand at an estimated 7.5 million won ($6,300) next year, slightly up from this year, and is poised to grow through 2023, according to data released by the government Sunday.



The data comes amid growing concerns about a heavy tax burden in relation to the government’s expansionist fiscal operations, including efforts to change the tax system.



The tax burden per capita, which stood at an estimated 7.4 million won this year, will increase by nearly 98,000 won in 2020, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Interior and Safety.





Myeongdong, Seoul (Yonhap)