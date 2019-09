LIFE&STYLE

Bangkok was the world’s most-visited city in 2018 for the fourth consecutive year, ahead of Paris and London, according to a ranking compiled by Mastercard.Thailand’s capital hosted more than 22 million international overnight travelers, Mastercard’s latest Global Destination Cities Index shows.Seoul ranked No. 11 with 11.25 million visitors.Rankings are based on the number of overnight visitors. The average Bangkok stay was 4.8 nights. (Bloomberg)