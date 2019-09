JTI’s Ploom Tech enters duty-free stores

BUSINESS

(JTI)

Japan Tobacco International in Korea said Wednesday that its odor-reduced tobacco vapor product Ploom Tech will be sold at duty-free stores Lotte and Shilla Duty Free from mid-September.The heat-not-burn product, which was released in July, is the first e-cigarette to use hybrid technology by indirectly heating tobacco leaves through vapor.The price of the Ploom Tech starter kit is $27 and as part of the launch event, a limited number of mouth pieces will be offered for free, the company said.The limited version of Ploom Tech liquid cartridge, which does not contain nicotine, is also available at duty-free store, including “Red Cooler” and “Mix Green Cooler” types for $20.JTI said it will also expand to online duty-free malls in the near future.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com