JTI’s Ploom Tech enters duty-free stores

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Sept 11, 2019 - 17:16
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2019 - 17:18

Japan Tobacco International in Korea said Wednesday that its odor-reduced tobacco vapor product Ploom Tech will be sold at duty-free stores Lotte and Shilla Duty Free from mid-September.

The heat-not-burn product, which was released in July, is the first e-cigarette to use hybrid technology by indirectly heating tobacco leaves through vapor.

The price of the Ploom Tech starter kit is $27 and as part of the launch event, a limited number of mouth pieces will be offered for free, the company said. 

The limited version of Ploom Tech liquid cartridge, which does not contain nicotine, is also available at duty-free store, including “Red Cooler” and “Mix Green Cooler” types for $20.

JTI said it will also expand to online duty-free malls in the near future.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


